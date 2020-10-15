CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - George Eliot, an English novelist, once said "our dead are never dead to us, until we have forgotten them."
Every year, Carle Hospital holds a memorial for families who experienced pregnancy loss or infant death. Visitors can view "The Shining Light Infant Memorial Garden" at the location.
In 2018, more than 900 infants had died in Illinois. Data from the CDC showed 6.5 infant deaths per 1,000 live births.
The garden serves as a place for grief and remembrance. Those who attended the virtual memorial heard how there is joy at the end of misery. One can keep their loved one's memory alive is by saying their name.
One attendee said "hearing your child's name is like hearing a beautiful bell."
Thursday night's memorial introduced a carol of bells. The names of children were said out loud during the memorial.
The garden will stay illuminated until the end of October.
