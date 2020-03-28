CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Friday, Carle Hospital will start offering COVID-19 testing on site.
Champaign County has one of the highest number of confirmed cases throughout Central Illinois.
The testing will take about a day.
"We want to make sure to let people know this doesn't mean everyone can get tested or more people should get tested," said Dr. Robert Healy. "It really just helps us get the answers within 24 hours as opposed to the other 5-7 days or longer with the other labs."
These on-site tests will give patients faster results and reduce strain on the state.