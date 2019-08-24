Carle hosts annual NICU reunion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday, hundreds of families showed up for the annual NICU reunion.
The NICU reunion was held at First Christian Church to honor the life of many families and babies.
"The nursing staff gets very attached to these little ones. It's great to see them come back it's almost like a great family reunion for us," said nurse manager, Carisa Jones.
Children were encouraged to dress up, play games, have snacks and play in the indoor playground.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1 P.M.
About 7 thousand families were invited to attend.