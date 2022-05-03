URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Carle will be offering a pop-up booster community clinic at both the Carle Champaign on Curtis clinic and the Carle Urbana on Windsor clinic the first two weekends in May.
Anyone who is eligible for a first or second dose COVID-19 booster can schedule time at either clinic location Saturday, May 7 and the weekend of May 14-15. Community members can schedule their booster appointment by calling the Carle COVID-19 hotline, (217) 902-6100.
“We understand there is a lot of information out there about the right time to get a booster, and our clinical recommendation is to get one as soon as you qualify,” Robert Healy, MD, associate chief medical officer, Quality, Patient Safety and Experience said. “A patient’s personal health history, age and the community level of transmission are also important factors when scheduling an appointment.”
Everyone ages 12 and older can receive an initial COVID-19 booster shot. Individuals are eligible for a booster shot five months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Community members may receive a second mRNA booster shot if they are ages 50 years and older or 12 years and older and immunocompromised. Individuals are eligible for a second booster dose at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose.
“While many have been eligible for at least one booster for a while, we understand not everyone has gotten around to making an appointment,” Lesly Whitlow, vice president of Primary Care said. “These additional clinics offer more streamlined availability to quickly and safely get your booster, get in and get on with your day.”
