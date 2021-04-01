CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND)— Carle Home Health Services, in partnership with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD), is now vaccinating homebound Carle patients.
As of April 1, 2021, Carle is only vaccinating homebound Carle patients. The homebound vaccination program only applies to those 18 and older. Linda Fred, the vice president of pharmacy services for Carle, said the company wants to keep expanding vaccines to harder to reach people.
"We're going to be getting more and more vaccine and continue to be able to do a lot of vaccinations in the community and what's that's enabled us to do is to start really working hard to reach some of those harder to reach people, for example, like our homebound patients in the community," Fred told WAND News.
“Vaccinating a homebound person presents unique challenges, including appropriate vaccine storage temperatures, handling and administration to ensure safety,” Julie Pryde, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator, said. “We’re pleased that our local healthcare providers are moving forward to reach and protect this population.”
"Homebound persons include those who need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker, or a wheelchair to leave their home, or their medical provider believes their health or illness could get worse if they leave their home, and they typically do not leave their home," Carle said.
“Caring for our region and bringing healthcare directly to people are central to Carle’s mission,” Jennifer Wilken, RN, director of Home Care and Hospice Home Care, said. “Offering the COVID-19 vaccine to our patients who otherwise wouldn’t have access to its protections is a natural extension of our personalized services.”
SCHEDULING
To schedule if you are a Carle Homebound Patient, call (217) 902-6100 or request an appointment online.
To schedule if you are not a Carle Homebound Patient, call (217) 531-5369 for further direction.
