CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Health announced its plans to wrap up the long-running COVID-19 vaccination site at the Kohl's Plaza.
On Tuesday, Carle Health told WAND News its plans to close the Kohl's Plaza vaccination site on Sunday, June 6.
Kaleb Million, a Carle spokesperson, said officials will transfer vaccinations to two of its clinics.
"Many members of our county and surrounding areas have received the vaccine, so we are transiting to the clinics, making it easier access," he said. "It's just another step in our fight against this pandemic."
Starting June 7, Carle will provide vaccines at its clinics at 1701 Curtis Road, Champaign, and 1818 E. Windsor Road, Urbana. Both clinics will be available on a walk-in basis from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Miller said patients getting their first dose at Kohl's Plaza will have the options to go to either of the new locations for their second dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.