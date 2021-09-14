URBANA, Ill. (WAND) ― Carle Health is hosting community influenza flu vaccine clinics beginning Sept. 21 through Oct. 7 at various clinic locations throughout central Illinois.
Carle will offer the annual shot at vaccine clinics and other drive thru testing sites.
Patients can also receive their flu shot at their Primary Care provider’s office.
Anyone with underlying health conditions, compromised immune systems, or who are above six months old, is strongly encouraged to receive the vaccine.
“We know that this is a time where we see the flu make its way across our community, and COVID-19 continues to be a challenge,” Sally Salmons, MD, associate chief medical officer, Carle Ambulatory Care said. “To keep our patients and community healthy, we continue to expand our flu vaccine clinics and make it easier than ever to protect yourself and your family from illness.”
A walk-in clinic will also be held at Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sept. 21 through October 7.
Carle facilities require patients to wear a mask at all walk-in or drive thru flu shot clinics, unless medically unable to do so or children under the age of two.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu vaccines for persons age 6 months and older.
DRIVE-THRU CLINICS:
Carle Outpatient Services at The Fields
3105 Fields South Dr., Champaign, IL 61822
September 25: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
September 26: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
October 2: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
October 3: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
*Drive-thru will close for lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. First dose COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered at this drive-through opportunity. Second doses will need to be scheduled at your preferred Carle location.
Carle Danville on Vermilion
September 25: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
October 2: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Carle Mattoon on Hurst
September 30: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
October 1: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Carle Tuscola
October 2: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
WALK-IN CLINICS:
Kohl's Plaza in Champaign
September 21 - October 7
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Visit carle.org/flu for more information.
