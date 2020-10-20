CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Carlinville has announced the death of its mayor.
An official statement from the city said the following:
"With deep sorrow and regret, we share the passing of Mayor Deanna Demuzio on Oct. 20, 2020. Mayor Demuzio has served the City of Carlinville as Mayor for the past 7 1/2 years. Her dedication to her position as Mayor was beyond compare. We are extremely saddened with word of her passing and we will miss her leadership along with daily conversations. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."
Demuzio has years of experience as a Democratic state senator. She served from 2004 to 2011 and took over the seat after her late husband, Vince, passed away.
