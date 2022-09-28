VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND)- A Carlinville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, in connection to a homicide from 2021.
According to authorities, Dalton M. Obermark, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 for obstructing justice in the investigation into the death of 58-year-old John W. Rennie.
Obermark was accused of leaving the state of Illinois "with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of himself, while possessing material knowledge regarding the death of John Rennie," a press release said.
Police found Rennie's body while conducting a welfare check at a Virden address (700 block of N. Dye St.) at 11:54 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021. Law enforcement said Rennie had trauma to his body that led them to believe he was murdered.
