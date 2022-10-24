MACOUPIN COUNTY, (WAND)- A 33-year-old woman was arrested after police found the body three-year-old toddler.
According to a post from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, a report was made on Thursday at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was discovered minutes later that the child was dead. The initial investigation was handled by the Litchfield Police Department.
Multiple search warrants have taken place with the assistance of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office and interviews were done at the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department by detectives from Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and the Litchfield Police Department.
Thirty-three-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Endangering the Life of a Child causing Death, a Class 2 and a Class 3 felony respectively. Her bond was set at $250,000.
Macoupin County State's Attorney Garrison issued a statement.
“Crimes against children are, by their very nature, some of the worst crimes, with perpetrators leaving families destroyed by their actions. It is alleged that this defendant, a trusted household member, committed this horrific act. I would like to thank Sheriff Shawn Kahl, Chief David Haley, and Chief Kenneth Ryker for their agencies coordinated effort. I would also like to thank Detectives Ryan Dixon, Brian Lawton, Brian Reid and Larry Rayburn for their swift actions leading to these charges."
A charging document released by the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office, claimed that Bottoms broke up a fight between two minors in such a way that the 3-year-old's head struck a ledge causing a brain bleed and drove the minor in a vehicle for more than three hours during which time the child died of the head injury.
Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant's guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government's burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.