MACOUPIN COUNTY, (WAND) — A Carlinville woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of a 3-year-old has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Ashley N. Bottoms was arrested on October 20, after police found the body of a toddler.
According to a post from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, a report was made on Oct. 20 at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was discovered minutes later that the child was dead. The initial investigation was handled by the Litchfield Police Department during which Bottoms was charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death.
A charging document released by the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office, claimed that Bottoms broke up a fight between two minors in such a way that the 3-year-old's head struck a ledge causing a brain bleed and drove the minor in a vehicle for more than three hours during which time the child died of the head injury.
Bottoms originally pleaded not guilty to both counts in November of 2022 but later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. As a class 2 felony, Bottoms faced between 3-14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
