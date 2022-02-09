DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County CASA celebrates its 20th year of Casa for CASA with the edition of a third playhouse in their annual raffle.
Macon County CASA recently expanded its advocacy services to cover both Macon & DeWitt Counties which led to the decision of adding a third playhouse to this years raffle.
Voting to decide the design of each playhouse is currently open on the CASA website.
The top three designs with the most votes will be built and raffled off out of six designs featured. You can vote each day for your favorite picks until February 21.
Two houses will be displayed in downtown Decatur, Central Park, and the third house will be displayed in Clinton, Illinois, for the duration of the ticket sales.
The winning designs will be professionally built by JDM Custom Construction, McClanahan Builders, Doug Davidson Construction, Ted Paine, and members of the Decatur Metro Home Builders Association, and professionally painted by Hartwig & Callarman Painting Co and Trent Painting Service, along with the manpower of staff from 121 Coffee Run.
Raffle tickets will be available March 21 - June 9. And the final drawings will take place June 9–one in Central Park, Decatur & one in Mr. Lincoln Square, Clinton.
