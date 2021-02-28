DECATUR Ill (WAND) Building coffee culture while bringing awareness and proceeds to Macon County CASA. There was also an opportunity to win a prize! Those were the goals of this weekends Coffee Crawl. 9 local shops participated, including TLC Coffee, 121 Coffee Run, Coffee Connection, The River, Wildflour Artisan Bakery, Murmur Coffee Co, Mosaic Café, and Black Iron Coffee.
Macon County Casa Executive Director Julia Livingston says this is the first time they have done a crawl and she's excited to promote something positive for the community.
"It is a puzzle so there are clues at each of the locations," Livingston said. The winner will be announced Monday. Participants took photos for the challenge and posted them on Facebook with the hashtag #casacoffeecrawl. This event gave coffee shops in the area a rare chance to work together.
"Businesses don't really get the opportunity to do that," said co-owner of The River Coffee Aaron Moma.
A portion of the proceeds go to Macon County Casa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.