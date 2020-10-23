DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County organization hit a halfway point for its virtual fundraiser.
Macon County CASA is holding an online fundraiser called Click'n It for CASA.
This virtual fundraiser replaces the organizations Gatsby Gala, which was canceled because of COVID-19.
Organizers for Click'n it for CASA said they want to raise $15,000, because an anonymous donor promised to match that amount.
The funds raised will go toward the organization's volunteer efforts, which help children in the foster care system in Macon County. Amy Brammer, president of Board of Directors, said CASA advocates represent only half the children in the foster care system.
"There are 630 foster children in Macon County and those children are the future of our community and we need to work together," she explained. "They say it takes a village - well, it does. It takes a community."
Brammer said the goal is to have an advocate for every foster child in Macon County.
To donate to the cause, click here.
