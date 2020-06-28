DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA is hoping to find adult male role models for its foster kids.
That's why CASA will host a Virtual "Quarterbacks Draft" Monday night.
It's an opportunity to recruit new volunteer advocates and supporters.
The draft is at 6:30 p.m. CASA hopes to get role models 21 years and older for more than 600 kids in its organization.
Those in attendance will learn from current advocates on what it takes to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
"These children, especially boys are lacking positive male relationships," said Executive Director Julia Livingston. "We know there are so many wonderful men in our Macon County community."
For more information, click here.
