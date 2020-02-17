DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA's biggest fundraiser is underway.
The annual playhouse raffle started with online voting. Partnered with BLDD Architects, the raffle will feature different playhouse designs and the community has the chance to vote on them. Director of Macon County CASA, Julia Livingston said this fundraiser shows the community the impact CASA is able to make in children's lives.
"It's so well received by the community both kids and parents alike they love to see the different designs and it really enables us to increase our ability to take on and advocate for more children in the foster care system."
The voting for the playhouse ends Feb. 23, some of the houses are new and others are designs from last year. Livingston encourages people to participate and help because the children in the community depend on it.
"Even though it might not be going on in your home, certainly these children are going to school with your own children and you are passing by these people who are involved in these cases on a very regular basis," she explained. "We can't continue to put our head in the sand an ignore things that are going on around us."
Once the voting has closed, the building process will start. The playhouses are expected to be completed by March 21 and the final drawing will be on May 7.
The houses will be in downtown Decatur where the Santa house is during the Christmas season. For more details about Macon County CASA and ways you can vote, click here.