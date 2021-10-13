DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday afternoon, a DeWitt County judge swore- in new CASA volunteers.
Macon County CASA recently expanded its services into DeWitt County. The agency announced in August it saw a need in the county and wanted to extend its services to help abused and neglected children.
There are 41 children in DeWitt County in the foster care system. Kathy Rothfus-Stoup is a new volunteer and told WAND News she was an avid volunteer her whole life and wanted to be part of the solution to help abused and neglected children.
"As I found out more and more about CASA, I felt like this was a place I could use my skills and this was a place that needed more volunteers," she said.
Macon County CASA has dozens of volunteers working to advocate for children in the foster care system. The addition of DeWitt County ensures a child will have a voice in the courtroom during hearings and as the case moves through the system.
Rhett Hillard, another DeWitt County volunteer swear-in, said he heard advertisements on the radio for Macon County but knew he couldn't commit. Once he found out about the expansion, he was excited to join.
"Just to be there for them. They know that there is an adult that cares about them," he said. "The system can feel cold, mechanical and there are a lot of people trying to do a lot of things and working with minuet resources. Just letting them know that I'm doing this for them."
To learn more about CASA, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.