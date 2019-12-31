QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - Another case of Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy is under investigation.
The latest case involves a single resident, who has received medical treatment and is recovering in the Quincy facility. His case is the only recent one reported at IVHQ.
The last Legionnaires' disease case at IVHQ was reported in February 2018. An outbreak claimed 13 lives at the facility in 2015.
Legionnaires' disease is caused by Legionella bacteria, which can be inhaled through water particles aerosolized in cooling towers, showers, hot tops and decorative fountains. Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection.
Authorities said IVHQ and the Illinois Department of Public Health infectious disease staff are working to investigate the latest case.
"IVHQ has notified residents, staff, and families or power-of-attorneys," a press release said. "IVHQ continues to operate a robust water management program and is implementing best practices to control the growth and spread of waterborne pathogens. IVHQ provides additional water treatment, including filtration and disinfection, prior to use on its campus. IVHQ also maintains point of use filters on all fixtures in residential areas to reduce the possibility of transmission to susceptible individuals. IVHQ continues to conduct active surveillance for Legionella by monitoring residents and reviewing water quality data on an ongoing basis."
