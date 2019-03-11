EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - 14 cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed in Edgar County.
The cases are connected to an ongoing statewide outbreak.
There is also one additional suspected case still under investigation.
There have been 44 outbreak-related cases reported in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health sees an average of 70 cases of Hepatitis A every year.
There were 97 cases confirmed in 2018.
So far this year, 32 cases have been reported, with 17 of those being related to the statewide outbreak.
Hepatitis A is an infection that can cause liver damage. It is passed person to person through food, water, drug use, and sexual intercourse.
It is a vaccine-preventable illness.
Symptoms include jaundice, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowels, and joint pain.