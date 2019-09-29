CASEY, Ill. (WAND) - Big things happened in Casey, Illinois on Saturday!
That's as the Guinness Book of World Records officials were in town.
Saturday, Casey and Clark County were up for 6 new world records for largest key, teeter-totter, barber's pole, gavel, swizzle spoon, and golf club.
Guinness officials spent the morning measuring the items before a special ceremony was held. As it turns out, the town landed all six titles!
That makes Casey, Illinois home to 12 of the World's Largest Objects.