Casey Illinois Big Things Plaques

A photo showing the new plaques awarded to Casey, Illinois for 6 new "World's Largest" items. (Big Things in a Small Town Facebook Page Photo)

CASEY, Ill. (WAND) - Big things happened in Casey, Illinois on Saturday!

That's as the Guinness Book of World Records officials were in town.

Saturday, Casey and Clark County were up for 6 new world records for largest key, teeter-totter, barber's pole, gavel, swizzle spoon, and golf club.

Guinness officials spent the morning measuring the items before a special ceremony was held. As it turns out, the town landed all six titles!

That makes Casey, Illinois home to 12 of the World's Largest Objects.

