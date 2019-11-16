EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Casey man has taken a plea deal in an arson case out of Effingham. The incident itself happened back in June.
Fire crews were called to an address on St. Louis Avenue in Effingham where they found a garage on fire. Crews say they heard reports of an explosion as they were heading to the scene.
Police say Kenny Cathey of Casey was found lying in the yard next to the building and was arrested in connection to starting the fire.
Online court records show Cathey pleaded guilty to arson this week. A more serious charge was dropped with the deal. Both his defense and the state have agreed his sentence will be capped at 10 years in prison.
Cathey is set to be sentenced in January.