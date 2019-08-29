(WAND) - A new pizza featuring Midwest food will feature toppings from the Heartland.
Casey's General Store announced a new pizza that includes pulled pork, bacon, fire roasted sweet corn and Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce.
“Casey’s is based in the heart of the Midwest, and we really wanted to showcase this with the ingredients on our new Midwest Mystery Pizza,” Casey’s Vice President of Digital Experience, Art Sebastian said."
No name has been given to the pizza, so Casey's is asking for people to help them pick one. From Sept. 1 to Sept. 14 pizza lovers can submit their names. The winner will get a year's supply of pizza.
The winner will be announced on Sept. 28. The pizza debuts on Sept. 1.