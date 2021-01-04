SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Casey’s is giving back to local K-12 schools in Springfield.
Throughout the month of January, guests at Casey’s can round-up purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at both public and private schools.
A dollar will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a mage slice to total $50,000.
Teachers and students have had to adapt to the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this is in support of Casey’s Cash for Classrooms program that launched last fall.
