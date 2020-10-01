CASEY, Ill. (WAND) - Six of Casey's enormous record-holding objects were featured in the latest Ripley's Believe It or Not Book!
Jim Bolin, the creator of Big Things in a Small Town, helped put together the world's largest wind chimes, which are displayed in Casey. They are made of old pipes from Bolin's pipe-laying business, which were not longer needed. The chimes were placed in 2011.
Other attractions have followed, including the world's largest rocking chair, golf tee, mailbox, pitchfork and wooden shoes. Including the wind chimes, those six were featured in Ripley's. There's also the world's largest knitting needles, which sit in Jeanette Huisinga's business, the Yarn Studio.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Guinness came out and certified the shoes, pitchfork, mailbox and rocking chair on the spot!
Bolin has said his goal is to have 12 of the world's largest items. With seven already, he's getting closer.
Learn more about Big Things in a Small Town here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.