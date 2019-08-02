SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect stole cash during an armed robbery in Springfield, police said.
The suspect showed a weapon during the robbery, officers said, Friday afternoon at United Community Bank on Peoria Road. Police said they responded after a call came in at 4:42 p.m.
A description for the suspect was unavailable when WAND-TV talked with Springfield police. An unknown amount of cash was taken and there were no injuries.
Police said officers were still on the scene canvassing the area for video at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Detectives were also still on the scene at that time.
