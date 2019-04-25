URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Cash was stolen by a bank robber in Urbana Wednesday, police say.
A press release says police responded at 3:47 p.m. to Heartland Bank and Trust, located in the 600 block of S. Vine St., in response to a robbery call. It says a 25-year-old man walked into the back and to a teller’s window before implying he had a gun and demanding money.
He fled the scene out of the south door, police say, and ran to the south and east to Oregon Avenue from Vine Street. There were no injuries in the robbery.
Police say the suspect is black, 5-foot-5, skinny and wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans. Photos of the suspect are attached to this story.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Detectives can arrange private meetings with witnesses. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-TIPS or online here.