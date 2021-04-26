VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect accused of killing two people in January has pleaded not guilty to Cass County charges.
Robert D. Harris, 71, faces multiple murder charges in connection to the deaths of Kathleen G. Wzientek, 68, and Brenda G. Crum, 64, both of whom were from Virginia. Cass County deputies found the victims when the responded to the 100 block of S. East St. in Virginia at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Along with the two people who were killed, a male victim at the scene was found with injuries.
Harris was found his vehicle in rural Morgan County by Illinois Conservation Police. They took him into custody with help from Illinois State Police and the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Harris faces six charges of murder, one count attempted murder and a charge of aggravated battery, per court records. He asked for a jury trial when he pleaded not guilty.
Pre-trial for Harris is set for 8:30 a.m. on June 25.
