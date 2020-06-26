CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cass County confirmed its first COVD-19 related death Thursday.
No details about the person were released.
The county has 123 confirmed cases. 76 people have recovered.
Cass County was placed under a warning label for the Illinois Department of Public Health for high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
>>Cass County only Illinois county to receive warning label for COVID-19 stats
Cass County is the only county in the entire state to be flagged for its numbers. Warnings labels were placed under the county's numbers for new cases per 100,000 people and test positivity.
When it comes to test positivity, a rate above 10% in a 7-day period merits a warning label, and Cass County's rate is 10.8%.
Cass County was also flagged for the number of tests performed.
The state of Illinois entered into Phase 4 of Governor Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan Friday.
>>Illinois recognized as one of seven states with 'strong decrease' in COVID-19 cases
In phase four, people can start gathering in groups of 50 people or fewer, restaurants can start seating people indoors and gyms and fitness centers can reopen with capacity limits. Zoos and museums can also reopen with 25% capacity, and movie theaters can reopen with restrictions.
State officials report that, on a whole, new cases are down 76% from seven-weeks ago. Deaths are down 65-percent from the height of the deaths six-weeks ago.
