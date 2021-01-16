Cass County, ILL. (WAND)- Cass County Health Department announced they will be moving into phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations next week.
The health department said they will begin vaccinating people 65 and older.
To be added to the list call CCHD, they will be contacting those on the list.
The vaccine supply is limited and the ability to get through phase 1B will be dependent on the supply.
The health department said to please keep in mind that pre-registered patients might not be able to get vaccinated right away.
They will call when they are ready to give the vaccine.
