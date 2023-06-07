CHANDLERVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Chandlerville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bank and bankruptcy fraud.
On June 6, Travis Murphy, 40, was charged with four counts of bank fraud alleging over $8.4 million in fraud and one count of bankruptcy fraud.
The indictment alleges Murphy, through the business Murphy Farms, devised a scheme to defraud a FDIC insured bank and got its funds by making materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises.
According to the indictment, Murphy obtained loans totaling over $8.4 million after submitting documents that misrepresented his property values, crop holdings, and income. After getting the loans and defaulting on payment, the indictment claims Murphy later sold collateral, being crops, outside of the agreement.
It also accuses Murphy of reiterating the inflated value of his property on his petition when he filed for bankruptcy.
Murphy has been issued a summons to appear before the United States Magistrate Judge in Springfield. The exact date has not been finalized.
If convicted, Murphy faces up to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release on each bank fraud count and a penalty of up to five years in prison and three years of supervised release on the bankruptcy fraud count.
The charges also carry maximum fines of up to $1,000,000 for each count of bank fraud and up to $250,000 for the bankruptcy fraud count.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office.
The bankruptcy fraud charge was referred for criminal prosecution by the Office of the United States Bankruptcy Trustee for Region 10.
Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.