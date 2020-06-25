CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cass County could push its entire region of Illinois back a phase in the state reopening plan if it does not improve its high COVID-19 numbers, health officials said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has placed a warning label on Cass County for high statistics. On an IDPH page tracking numbers by county, Cass County is the only county in the entire state to be flagged for its numbers.
Warnings labels were placed under the county's numbers for new cases per 100,000 people and test positivity.
New cases per 100,000 people looks at the potential number of people who are currently ill and might be infectious. A warning label is given if the new case rate is higher than 50 cases per 100,000 people, and Cass County has 161 cases per 100,000 people.
When it comes to test positivity, a rate above 10% in a 7-day period merits a warning label, and Cass County's rate is 10.8%.
Cass County was also flagged for the number of tests performed, which is 206. While this metric is not used to trigger a county warning, IDPH said the number of tests is considered insufficient due to a test positivity rate above 10%.
Gov. JB Pritzker's press secretary told WAND-TV the entire region would move back a phase if a county in warning status continues to get worse and does not improve. The region affected would be everything in blue in the map found through this link, and includes Macon, Sangamon and Champaign counties, along with most of central Illinois.
Dr. Nogzi Ezike of IDPH has remarked about what the caution marker means.
"Our goal is with that caution (is) you will think twice about your own personal habits and activities," she said. "Maybe you will think twice about going out in that large group gathering. Maybe you'll think about that large group gathering."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.