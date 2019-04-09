DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Castro’s Tex-Mex Grill has a cease a desist order from the Macon County Health Dept, WAND News has confirmed.
A violation was posted on their storefront on Oakland Avenue in Decatur, but the restaurant is not yet up and running, having experienced delays in their opening.
“We placed a cease and desist order on Castro’s Tex-Mex door earlier today because we received information that he was providing food and drinks to the public. He does not hold a valid Macon County Food Sanitation License," said the Macon County Health Department.
According to the Castro's Tex-Mex Grill Facebook page they were expected to have a grand opening and ribbon cutting on April 28th.