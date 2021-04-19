MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A cat lost its life in a Mattoon apartment complex fire.
Mattoon's fire chief told WAND News the fire was in a structure at the coroner of Champaign Avenue and 15th Street. The fire appeared to be electrical and accidental.
A cat was found unresponsive at the scene. Responders tried to give the animal oxygen but were unsuccessful, the fire chief said.
A person was recommended to seek treatment but it's unclear if they went to a hospital.
