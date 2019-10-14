DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Four people were displaced in a fire in a fire that also claimed a cat’s life.
Firefighters said they responded at 6:56 p.m. Monday to 1432 Forest Ave., where they found a fire in the second floor apartment of a multi-family residence. Crews said they found heavy smoke and head conditions in the apartment.
Responders were able to quickly extinguish the flames and get the fire under control. They kept the fire from extending into a large attic area.
Resuscitation efforts began on a cat that firefighters saved from the apartment, but the animal did not survive. Responders said three adults and one child were relocated to a hotel Monday night.
The cause remains under investigation late Monday.