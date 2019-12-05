(WAND) - A cat is getting some viral attention
Gambino the talkative cat was caught in a video recording sounding like he’s saying, “Well hi!” like a perfect Southern gentleman. on Dec 1, 2019 at 1:32pm PST
Gambino’s owner told NBC’s Today that he is very talkative but only seems to make noises that sound like “mom” or “Well hi!”
“He does a lot of chatting,” she explained, though he doesn’t speak to the other cat, Tom Petty. “They don’t talk to each other, just to me and my husband."
The video was posted to Tik Tok and has over 1.4 million likes.
“Gambino. my southern gentleman,” she wrote.
She said she’s gotten a lot of positive feedback and some questions about his collar, which is tacker for when he gets outside.
Gambino has been in the family for five years after he showed up to the doorstep and they decided to keep him.