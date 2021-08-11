DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing not just in Decatur, but nationwide.
All it takes is 60-90 seconds to take the auto part out of the car. The converter might look like a typical auto part, according to Lindsey Creer at South Shores Auto Shop.
"The catalytic converter is part of the exhaust is and that actually cleans the emissions before it exits the vehicle," Creer said.
But it's actually very expensive, ranging from $350 to more than $2,000, and thieves are well aware.
According to Creer, the parts contain a lot of precious metals which are being sold throughout the country at high prices. Decatur Police Sergeant Steven Carroll said the thefts are happening all throughout Macon County.
"They are happening all over Decatur and Macon County, I mean anywhere church parking lots to the parking lots for these car dealerships, or any place a vehicle would be parked overnight, some people in their own driveways," Carroll told WAND News.
Just last week, South Shores Auto had one of their cars hit.
"It was gone went and looked at the cameras. Literally, he was under the car, a minute and a half," Creer said.
Here's how you can better avoid your catalytic converter from being stolen, according to the Decatur Police Department.
If your catalytic converters gets stolen, call police to file a report.
