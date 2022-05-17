DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Shemilah Outreach Center uses several vans to pick up kids and teens each day for their organization.
On Monday, the group realized all of their vehicles were affected by a catalytic converter theft, making them stop operations completely.
"All the all of the catalytic converters was gone. So they immediately they called me in," said Deloyde Sanders, pastor of Perfect the Praise Ministries, where the outreach is located.
He said his brother, Shemuel Sanders, the founder of Shemilah's Outreach Center, was devastated when he heard.
"[That's] because of the fact that he could not go pick up the kids and all the food that [we] cooked for the kids, we end up throwing it away. Because you know, we basically can't feed them," Sanders said.
They said it's an "evil" act to take the experience away from kids just to make some money off stolen parts.
"There's somebody out there that feel as though they're making a dollar off of this ... We stand out of the way of people we stand off the streets. That's what this is for. And now here it is, the streets come in and take from us," Sanders said.
In the past year, WAND News has reported on numerous stolen catalytic converters, which can cost a thousand dollars to replace. That is money they weren't prepared to spend.
"We just got to get them fixed, it's gonna go, it's gonna cost more than we have to fix these vans," Sanders said.
