(WAND) - Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas, and Edgar counties will be closed through at least the end of March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Catholic Charities will still be providing food assistance to those in need.
Phones will be manned Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who need food should call 235-0420. After Catholic Charities verifies a person's eligibility, they will arrange to have the food available for them.
People will still have to come to the facility at 4217 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon to pick up the food.