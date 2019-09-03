NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) - A Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee will no longer keep Harry Potter books in the library after a pastor decided reading them risks "conjuring evil spirits."
The decision was made by Father Reehil at St. Edward School.
The book series was removed from the school library over the summer.
"These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception,” Reehil wrote in an email. “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”
Reehil said he discussed the issue with exorcists both in Rome and the U.S.
Students will still be allowed to read Harry Potter books at the school if they bring copies from home.