Decatur, Ill (WAND) – While many public schools are seeing enrollment decline Catholic schools in the area are seeing a significant increase.
The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois has seen an increase of nearly 500 students in Catholic schools this year. A five-percent increase over the previous school year.
In Decatur, there were 831 students last year at Catholic schools. This year the number stands at 1,003. In Springfield, 2,078 attended last school year. This year 2,180.
Parents may be turning to Catholic and other private schools as an option with violence in districts like DPS-61 and the Springfield public school system. Decatur Public Schools have also been hampered by poor test scores.
