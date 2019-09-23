(WAND) – A new study shows that cats see their owners as a source of security and comfort.
So even if they don’t show it cats love their owners.
The research was published in the journal Current Biology. The study found that cats form attachments to their owners and those bonds are similar to that of dogs and even babies.
"We took [attachment styles] from other previous studies and just thought, 'Do cats actually fit these different styles or not?'" lead study author Kristyn Vitale, a postdoctoral fellow at Oregon State University, told NBC News.
The study used 108 cats – 70 kittens and 38 adult cats along with their owners. For the test they used the so-called strange situation test. The test began in the 1970s to evaluate the parent-infant bond.
To start, a cat was placed in a room with its owner for two minutes. Its owner then left for two minutes and returned for another two minutes. The cat's response to its owner's return was assessed to determine the type of attachment style the pet had to its owner.
The researchers found that approximately 64 percent of the cats were securely attached to their owners, similar to what's seen in dogs and babies.