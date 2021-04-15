Decatur, Ill (WAND) -State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, wants Governor Pritzker to avoid slashing the Invest in Kids Tax Credit program.
“These scholarships don’t go to Democrat or Republican House districts. They go to any student in Illinois that qualifies,” Caulkins told WAND News.
The program had bipartisan support when it passed in 2017. It offers a 75 percent income tax credit to individuals and businesses that contribute to qualified Scholarship Granting Organizations. Those organizations then provide scholarships for students whose families meet the income requirements to attend non-public schools in Illinois.
Caulkins says the low-income program is in jeopardy of being cut in the budget process now underway in the legislature.
