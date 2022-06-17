DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new audit showed Illinois paid out nearly $2 billion in fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES),
State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is calling for immediate hearings into the operations of the agency.
According to State Representative Dan Caulkins, “This was pure negligence to pay out $1.8 billion dollars in fraudulent claims. The House of Representatives must immediately convene legislative hearings to show us where the money went and come up with a solution to ensure this does not happen again. Legitimate people couldn’t receive the benefits they applied for, but billions were paid to fraudsters? We need answers to this question because the money was sent somewhere.”
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program was created to help people not usually covered by unemployment insurance, like gig workers and those who are self-employed.
However, a new audit revealed more than half of the money IDES paid out from a special pandemic unemployment fund went to fraudsters instead of unemployed Illinoisans in need of relief.
The audit found that out of a total of $3.6 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds paid out between July 2020 and June 2021, nearly $1.9 billion was tied to fraud.
Rep. Caulkins added, “I asked the unemployment agency how they were handling fraudulent claims from the very beginning and was met with excuses. We now know today the state did a horrible job and it’s worse than we anticipated. At this hearing, the state unemployment agency needs to show us how and where the $1.8 billion was lost.”
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.