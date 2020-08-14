DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is calling for the legislature to immediately meet in special session following criminal charges being filed against State Senator Terry Link (D-Indian Hills).
“It just casts another bad light on politics in Illinois,” Caulkins told WAND News. “When people see something like this, they blame all of us. They lump us all in the same basket.”
Caulkins is calling for a series of reforms. He said ethics reform should be dealt with before the November election. The fall veto session of the legislature is scheduled for mid-November.
Federal prosecutors allege Link filed a false tax return for 2016. His case is the latest in a series of federal corruption investigations.
