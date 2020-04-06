DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Snags in the system to file initial unemployment claims in Illinois had many people in central Illinois last week unable to navigate the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) website.
“They can’t even get into the system to verify the fact that they’re going to receive unemployment and they don’t even know when the unemployment checks are going to start,” said State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur.
Problems are being blamed on the age of the states computer system handling those claims and the number of people working to handle the large volume of filings. Caulkins has a suggestion as to how to handle it in the future using another state agency.
“The Secretary of States office is closed. All DMV’s are closed. All of those people are state employees. We should have called those people in. Brought them in to solve this mess with IDES,” Caulkins told WAND News. “We don’t have to hire anybody. We already have them on the payroll.”