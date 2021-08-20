Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Fallen Champaign Police officer Chris Oberheim may soon have a road in Decatur named in his honor.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, has filed House Joint Resolution 51 which will rename South Side Drive in Decatur the Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway. South Side Drive is the location of the current location of the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim previously served with the Decatur department. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in May.
Representative Caulkins hopes to have his resolution approved by the legislature during the fall veto session. His staff worked with IDOT to get approval for the name change.
