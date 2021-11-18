Farmer City, Ill (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, kicked off the start of his 2022 campaign for reelection running in a new district with a visit to an American Legion Hall in Farmer City.
The Democratic controlled General Assembly drew new redistricting maps that put Caulkins head-to-head with fellow Republican Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville in the 107th district. But Caulkins will run instead in the new 88th district ending the possibility of one of the incumbents being voted out of office in a primary.
To run in the 88th Caulkins would have to move out of his house in the 107th district and into a new residence in the 88th if we wins in the November 2022 general election. Caulkins tells WAND News he will make that move.
Caulkins could have been up against another incumbent Republican in the 88th but Representative Dan Brady, (R) Bloomington, announced Wednesday he will instead run for Secretary of State. The new district is made up of about 70% of Caulkins old district.
Caulkins started the first day of his campaign in his new district with a radio interview on WZUS FM in Decatur and with stops in Monticello, Farmer City and lunch in Bloomington. His district will include parts of Macon, Piatt, DeWitt and McLean counties.
