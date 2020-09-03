DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is supporting the petition which created the Special Investigating Committee to consider whether or not the House of Representatives should take disciplinary action against Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) filed the petition to form a Special Investigating Committee on Monday, August 31.
Rep. Caulkins said, "The allegations of corruption concerning Mike Madigan is something the House of Representatives must review. The formation of this Special Investigating Committee is the first step in order for the House of Representatives to consider taking the appropriate disciplinary action towards Mike Madigan. If the House deems these charges are true, Madigan could face up to and including expulsion from the House of Representatives."
Madigan appears to be implicated in a federal investigation into a ComEd bribery scandal.
ComEd was ordered to pay $200 million.
Court filings said the elected official (identified as Public Official A and Speaker of the Illinois House) had jobs and payments for associates arranged through ComEd.
The House Republican members appointed to the Special Investigative Committee are Reps. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon), Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst), and Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville).
The U.S. Attorney's Office has been advised of the petition and the legislative process moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.