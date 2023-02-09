DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons.
The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan Caulkings, (R) Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Pawn, along with an association of Macon County gun owners. Rep. Caulkins was seeking to have the injunction apply to all FOID card holders in the state but the judge only agreed to have it apply to those named in the lawsuit as plaintiffs.
Rep. Caulkins says the next step is to seek a permanent injunction. He met with his attorney concerning the case on Thursday morning.
