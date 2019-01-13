HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Officials are still searching for the cause of a garage fire that killed a woman in Homer.
The county coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday for Angela Lewis, 57, who was found dead inside the garage.
Homer Fire Chief Don Happ said Ms. Lewis had informed other family members that she was going out to the garage, but they didn't know why.
Neighbors intially spotted the fire coming from the two-car garage, which only sat feet from the house. The fire department managed to evacuate one resident who was in a hospital bed along with all other members of the home before the home caught fire.
More than eight area fire departments and the sheriff's office and an ambulance were all called to the scene to assist. The Red Cross assisted the family with relocated while they temporarily stayed at a family member's house.
The fire chief says the garage was completely decimated, meaning it could be difficult to pinpoint a cause of the fire.
Total damage of the fire is estimated around $130,000 to $140,000.